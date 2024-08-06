Pine project sees fruitful outcome

The Maritime Pine Project has provided timber to build more than 50 houses valued at over $400,000.

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says the project aims to support local communities.

However, she adds that logging contractors are finding it unprofitable to transport logs or timber across to the mainland for sale.

As a result, the government stepped in to subsidize part of the operations as the project has been beneficial on many fronts.

Bainivalu emphasizes the importance of effectively utilizing natural resources to enhance economic growth through the pine industry.

The Ministry of Forestry also highlighted the importance of ensuring the sustainable use and management of maritime pine resources.