PINCCER pushes for Pacific consumer database

The Pacific Island Network of Competition, Consumer, and Economic Regulators has been urged to establish a regional database for sharing information on consumer complaints, product recalls, and other critical issues.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali stresses that implementing these consumer protection best practices will facilitate faster responses to emerging issues and enhance transparency.

He says creating a robust mechanism for real-time information sharing on scams and fraudulent activities will help better protect consumers.

Ali says by safeguarding consumer interest, we can build trust in the regional marketplace making in a destination choice for investment.

“Starting from this database, launching joint public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights and how to protect themselves from fraudulent and deceptive practices will be something that will be of great, great value to our region.”

Ali also pushed for a unified consumer rights framework, saying it will benefit all Pacific Islanders and assist in building resilient and inclusive economies.

The PINCCER Conference was hosted by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission in Nadi.

PINCCER is a collective network of Fiji, Australia, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa, New Caledonia and Vanuatu.