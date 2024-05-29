Phase 2 of Govind Park contracts signed

The redevelopment of the Govind Park Project – Phase 2 contracts have been signed today.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Ba, Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the contracts have been awarded to Western Builders Limited and Heritage Fiji.

Nalumisa highlights that phase 2 will include the construction of modern amenities, especially the turf, enhanced seating arrangements, improved accessibility and advanced safety features.

He says these upgrades are designed to provide a superior experience for all users, whether they are athletes, spectators or community members attending various events.

Nalumisa states that the lead project Permal Consultants Pte Limited has been working for several months pulling together the concept, and detailed drawings and helping in appointing the construction company.

He remains optimistic that the project will be completed within the timeframe.