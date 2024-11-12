Pay up or face legal action, TLTB warns tenants

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) is asking 14,661 tenants with outstanding arrears totalling $16.7 million to immediately pay up or face possible legal action.

TLTB General Manager Estate Services Isoa Tuwai is urging the tenants to take ownership of their debt and settle their arrears “to avoid severe consequences.”

He says they are committed to working with the tenants to find solutions but it is crucial arrears are cleared to avoid legal action.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuwai says it is the tenants’ obligatory duty to pay lease rental and administration fees in advance on the 1st day of January and July each year – as stipulated in their lease conditions.

He says this helps avoid potential litigation and assists the Board in distributing lease monies to landowners in a timely manner.

Tuwai says it is important that tenants with arrears contact the TLTB to make payment arrangements.

He says if arrears are not settled by November 30, 2024, they will have no choice but to publish tenants name in arrears through print media outlets.

Tuwai says legal proceedings will commence and could result in cancellation of lease & loss of property.

He says tenants are urged to seek financial assistance from respective commercial banks if they so wish, for which TLTB has made some prior arrangements.

Tuwai says for any inquiries or assistance, tenants should contact the TLTB via mobile or Viber at 990 8959.