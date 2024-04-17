Pay increase for Nasinu Town Council workers

The Nasinu Town Council has announced a 10 percent pay increase for its employees.

Chair Felix Magnus says the staff will also receive a seven percent backdated payment for 2023.

Magnus says the morale of workers has been very low since he joined the council last year, and this increase is a token of appreciation for the hard work they do.

He expressed hope that this initiative would serve as a model for other municipalities throughout Fiji.

Assistant National Secretary of the Fiji Trades Union Congress, Attar Singh, says the pay increase will help alleviate the financial burden of the workers.

Nasinu Town Council serves over 92,000 Fijians, and it is the most densely populated municipality in the country.