Pasifika Communications announces plans for expansion

With over three decades in the communications industry, Pasifika Communications is now planning to expand its services by leveraging the latest technologies.

This was highlighted by Managing Director Dale Hermanson during the company’s 30th-anniversary celebration yesterday.

The company, which began with just four employees, now boasts 20 full-time staff who provide communication and marketing solutions for commercial clients, non-commercial organizations, and governments across the Pacific region.

Hermanson emphasizes that their commitment to excellence and creativity has been the driving force behind their longevity.

Managing Director Dale Hermanson

“At times, it was a difficult journey for Pasifika. We had to weather the 2000 coup, the 2006 coup, the global financial crisis, and then COVID, but we’re still here. And I think we’re stronger than ever.”

Hermanson adds that delivering high-quality work is a reflection of their core values and dedication to representing the unique cultures and voices of the Pacific.