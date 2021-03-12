Party Members locked out as precautionary measure says Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, has defended the management board’s decision to lock-out some MP’s from a meeting in Suva on Friday.

Gavoka says SODELPA wants transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation whereby some members are alleged to be involved with his predecessor Sitiveni Rabuka.

Gavoka says a former magistrate and a former Police Commissioner are part of the panel investigating the alleged case.

“So we wanted it to be above all and in the hands of the professionals. I mean these are very sensitive matters, we also need to protect our people. We want to make sure that due processers are in the hands of highly qualified people.”

Gavoka says the Party took this action as a precautionary measure.

“You cannot be playing both sides, you cannot be serving two masters because that law says the person can be implicated likewise the party if it knowingly allowed the person to be part of the party.”

The SODELPA leader maintains the process put in place by SODELPA for those involved are fair and within the law.