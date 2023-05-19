Partnership to provide customer solutions digitally

[Source: Supplied]

DATEC Fiji has partnered with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company, to help businesses with customer management, marketing, and service solutions through the use of technology.

DATEC Head of Software Consultancy Asheel Kumar says crises such as COVID-19 allowed them to further advance digitally; hence, they came up with the idea to further introduce such services for businesses in Fiji.

He says they will assist businesses in accessing customer data and information online in greater detail.

“They will be able to basically tap into the database and see how the trends of the customers are happening, where they are going, what they want, what they don’t want, what they are clicking on for that matter, what is selling and what is not selling, and all this information can come from Salesforce.”

Salesforce Lead Solutions Engineer Trent Hall says they have operated in the country for over a year and provided customer data solutions for organizations such as Vodafone Fiji and Fiji Airways.

“So we’re seeing a huge amount of growth in there. And I believe that we’re meeting the expectations of the younger generation that is coming through. And of course, we’re really happy to facilitate that.”

Fiji Airways Senior Manager Service Nazmeen Khan says that as they have now moved from manual feedback forms to digital, this helps with transparency and accountability.

“And so we are able to share with our internal partners, understand a bottleneck, and hold people accountable.”

Salesforce has successfully secured service for over 10 businesses and looks forward to continuing to provide customer solutions.