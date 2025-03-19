Partial suspended sentence for former executive officer

A former employee of the Macuata Provincial Office has been handed partial suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Nanise Lacanivalu will serve eight months behind bars while 16 months of her sentence has been suspended for two years.

Lacanivalu was convicted of one count of financial advantage and one count of falsification of documents.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that in 2019 while being employed as an Executive Officer, she duplicated copies of receipts for certain transactions, with a lesser amount than what was written on the original receipts.

As a result, she obtained $275 from the Office of the Provincial Administrator Macuata knowing that she was not eligible to receive that advantage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.