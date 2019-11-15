Usamate sets record straight on Tikoduadua’s claim

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua claimed in parliament last night that the government started manipulating GDP statistics in 2013 so that the Bainimarama government could enter the 2014 General Election in a strong position.

Tikoduadua read an extract from an email which he claims was given to him by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The email was purportedly sent to the Prime Minister by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on 15th December 2013.

I quote: -“It is very disconcerting that the PS (permanent secretary) Finance and PS Planning recommended the release of these figures. They should have known that this will directly contradict the announcements made by the Bainimarama Government and in particular by you in your annual budget address.”

However, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate responded saying Tikoduadua’s claims on manipulating GDP figures are outrageous.

“I have read the email that he is talking about and I don’t see anything. He is interpreting these things to suit his own agenda. But if you read the email there is concerns from the IMF consultant about the way those GDP figures were put together. And he had talked about the need to review the statistics. There is nothing sinister about that. He chooses to this in a manner that suits his own agenda.”

Tikoduadua told the parliament last night that he resigned from the government because he could not serve two masters claiming Sayed-Khaiyum influenced Bainimarama to bend reality and truth for political supremacy.

“That is what I call weak, indecisive leadership that readily condescends to his AG. Instead of castigating his AG, the PM readily accepted his ploy to concoct economic data with the help of the then senior RBF official so that both, who under the FijiFirst constitution, are the only two persons eligible to become party leader, could disingenuously wing their way into power in September 2014.”

Tikoduadua claimed he quit the government after only nine months because he could not serve the PM and the AG who he claims, were scratching each other’s backs while the nation and its people were being led up the garden path.

“For me, sacrificing my $200,000 salary and pension was necessary to avoid becoming a “Yes-man”, like all others currently in the Fiji First Party singing praises to the two-man rule, which is responsible for the destruction of this nation’s social, economic and political fabric through politics of connivance, deviousness and deception.”

Usamate, however, questioned Tikoduadua’s public statement after he resigned in 2014, in which he said he was leaving due to ailing health conditions.

“Nothing to do with the leadership of the Prime Minister or the AG. Therefore he either lied at that time or he is lying now. He lied to all the Fijians as to the reason behind his resignation. His maiden speech in parliament should be played back so he can hear it. In his maiden speech in parliament, he praised the honorable Prime Minister, now out of bitterness he is attacking the Prime Minister.”

The budget debate continues in parliament today.