Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Tin fish claims sparks debate in Parliament

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 28, 2020 5:47 pm
Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu and National Federation MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, has called out National Federation MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, for misleading Parliament and Fiji.

Qereqeretabua in Parliament claimed that a certain brand of tinned fish which was part of the government’s TC Harold Relief to Kadavu was of substandard.

She went on to tell the government side to open the can and take a smell and if they would give it to their family members.

Article continues after advertisement

Qereqeretabua also had this to say.

“On June 29th, 2018, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health ordered this very brand to be taken off supermarket shelves. Why? Because this fish had been found to contain roundworms. And yet this is what our Government gave to people in Kadavu? And who knows where else?”

However, in response Seruiratu, pointed out that Qereqeretabua was not aware of what she was talking about.

The Minister also presented proof that was in total contrast to what the NFP MP claimed.

“Here with me is the health certificate that brought that product into Fiji, Mr Speaker Sir. What she was referring to is canned mackerel in tomato sauce or canned mackerel in vegetable oil. Mr Speaker Sir, Motibhai is the agent and we are governed by the government’s procurement policies. And this contract is given to Motibhai and the above-mentioned goods are in conformity with the sanitary requirement and fit for human consumption. But she was referring to what was banned in Malaysia. Mr Speaker Sir, according to what we have found out is what was banned in Malaysia was sardines.”

We are trying to get comments from Motibhai on the matter.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.