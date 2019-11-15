Tin fish claims sparks debate in Parliament

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, has called out National Federation MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, for misleading Parliament and Fiji.

Qereqeretabua in Parliament claimed that a certain brand of tinned fish which was part of the government’s TC Harold Relief to Kadavu was of substandard.

She went on to tell the government side to open the can and take a smell and if they would give it to their family members.

Qereqeretabua also had this to say.

“On June 29th, 2018, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health ordered this very brand to be taken off supermarket shelves. Why? Because this fish had been found to contain roundworms. And yet this is what our Government gave to people in Kadavu? And who knows where else?”

However, in response Seruiratu, pointed out that Qereqeretabua was not aware of what she was talking about.

The Minister also presented proof that was in total contrast to what the NFP MP claimed.

“Here with me is the health certificate that brought that product into Fiji, Mr Speaker Sir. What she was referring to is canned mackerel in tomato sauce or canned mackerel in vegetable oil. Mr Speaker Sir, Motibhai is the agent and we are governed by the government’s procurement policies. And this contract is given to Motibhai and the above-mentioned goods are in conformity with the sanitary requirement and fit for human consumption. But she was referring to what was banned in Malaysia. Mr Speaker Sir, according to what we have found out is what was banned in Malaysia was sardines.”

We are trying to get comments from Motibhai on the matter.