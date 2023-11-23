Speaker refuse to consider Seruiratu's point of order

Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

Parliament will not address a point of order raised by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu this morning.

The point of order by Seruiratu is against Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad for leveling allegations toward the Bainimarama administration.

Seruiratu alleges that Prasad used words like “looted,” accusing the Bainimarama government of passing a decree that terminated FNPF workers’ contracts, resulting in the loss of pensions.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

They have no recourse to go back to court as there was another decree that did not allow that. Seruiratu claims that the word “looted” is unparliamentary and requests that Prasad be warned. In response, the Speaker states that the point of order is late and should have been raised before the confirmation of minutes was finalized.

Ratu Naiqama says he will not make an exception as it has gone past the confirmation of minutes stage.

He has also refused to include the point of order in tomorrow’s parliament session. The Speaker says he will, however, take note of what was raised.