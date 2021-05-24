Home

Parliament

SODELPA needs to follow the process of the law: Tudravu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 26, 2021 4:20 pm
Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

All relevant requirements, protocols and procedures are needed if a permit is needed to march in protest against the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says this following a confirmation from the Social Democratic Liberal Party that the Party is considering a march to protest against the bill.

Tudravu says SODELPA needs to follow the process of law.

Article continues after advertisement

“The timings of how you apply and the reason behind it. We will take into consideration what is happening now in our country. Remember that we are in a COVID-19 situation and all of these will be taken into account.”

Tudravu says they will also make decisions based on ensuring that every Fijian remains safe and protected.

The i-Taukei Land Trust Amendment Bill will be debated in parliament this week.

