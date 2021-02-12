PM reminds Opposition to be wary of Bulanauca

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told the Opposition to be mindful of SODELPA MP Mitieli Bulanauca and his cunning ways.

Bainimarama, while speaking in parliament this morning, says he was once asked by the former Leader of the Opposition, Ro Teimumu Kepa, to keep a close watch at what Bulanauca always utter in parliament.

“He’s a liar through and through. But Honorable former Leader of the Opposition told me that she can’t even understand Bulanauca because it seems like he got five marbles in his mouth when he speaks.”

He adds that he cannot even understand about the leadership structure of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Bulanauca then raised a point of order and acknowledges the fact that Bainimarama and Ro Teimumu been uttering words about him.

“It’s good to hear that Honorable Prime Minister and Honorable Kepa are gossiping about me. Now I know they do gossip.”

Bulanauca has for the past parliament sessions being noticed to bring in his shady past, having said that Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum need to cast out the devil from within themselves.

He even called Indo-Fijian leaders ‘tevoro’ or devil which he has no right to do so.