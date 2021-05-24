Parliament passes FDB loan guarantee

Parliament passed a motion to guarantee a $200 million loan for the Fiji Development Bank this afternoon.

The loan is primarily aimed at the agriculture sector and small businesses, as FDB re-packages loans to offer low-interest rates and channels funds to farm expansion and efficiency through mechanization.

However, the matter was heavily debated, with Opposition MPs labelling it a vote-buying tactic.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims the government has done this before.

“They went on a spending spree. They used FDB and other organisations to put out these handouts just before the election.”

However, he was shot down by Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya, who questioned the NFP’s commitment to sugarcane farmers.

“The founders of NFP must be turning in their graves. The late Hon, A.D Patel and S.M Koya must be turning in their graves with the comments that you actually make.”

The motion was passed by a majority in parliament.