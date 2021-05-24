Non-compliance is biggest COVID threat

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says Fijians are not playing their part in helping to end the COVID-19 outbreak in Fiji.

With case numbers above 20,000 and about 200 people dead, Seruiratu has told parliament that government measures and restrictions are futile without public acceptance and compliance.

“Our complacency and disobedience are perhaps the greatest security threat to our hopes to contain this virus and return our lives to normalcy. We can’t win this fight if we don’t play our part in this battle”.

The minister adds the other challenge – which in some respects is more challenging than COVID-19 – is human rights.

However, Seruiratu also says that the collective security of all Fijians must take precedence over individual rights.

“My portfolio of ministries including the security forces will continue to ensure compliance. It shouldn’t have to take the government to come down hard on people by instituting lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus. It shouldn’t have to take the alarming rates of cases and deaths to get us to realize the seriousness of the pandemic”.

Seruiratu has urged all Fijians to get vaccinated.