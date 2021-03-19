No shortage of medicines: Health Minister

There is no shortage of medicines in health facilities says Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete.

During his end-of-the-week statement, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims basic medication is not available at hospitals and health centers.

He claims that tablets for Type one diabetes, medication for chemotherapy, and penicillin benzathine are not available.

The NFP Leader is claiming that Fijians are forced to pay for medicines that should be available for free.

“Three of us in the National Federation Party as members of parliament have been inundated with complaints about lack of medicines and basic care at hospitals. We have heard and seen for ourselves family members, relatives, taking pillows, blankets, linen, bandages, and other basic consumables that normally should be available at our hospitals at all times.”

However, Health Minister Dr. Waqainabete denied the claims and confirms there is no shortage of medications.

“The chemotherapy drug that you are talking about is paclitaxel. Paclitaxel has arrived this week. Insulin is available in hospitals and is also free in the medicine scheme, benzathine penicillin is available and next metformin. Metformin there was a global shortage. Metformin has its side effects. If somebody in this house has a heart problem please do not take metformin, it will make it worse. The safer medicines to take are glipizide, insulin which is available in our health centers hospitals, and free medicine scheme.”

The Minister says hospital heads should contact the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical services Centre if they do not have any medicine in stock.

He also highlighted the current stock availability is at 88 percent.