Naupoto slams useless Peacekeeping comment

Independent Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto [Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook]

Independent Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto has voiced his disappointment over recent comments regarding peacekeeping efforts.

The former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander highlighted remarks made during a Post Budget Dialogue, where a professor reportedly described peacekeeping as “useless.”

Naupoto criticized the Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad for not defending peacekeeping and the peacekeepers and expressed dismay that the Minister responsible for the RFMF had remained silent on what he called an “insensitive” comment.

Article continues after advertisement

Naupoto, drawing on his experience as a former peacekeeper emphasized that he was not alone in his sentiment.

He pointed to the thousands of peacekeepers and their families who would share his views.

He argued that peacekeeping is far from useless, noting that Fiji’s participation in international missions enhances Fiji’s global reputation and influence.

According to Naupoto, countries respect Fiji for its commitment to fulfilling global responsibilities, which sometimes leads to favourable responses to Fiji’s requests on the world stage.

In a broader reflection on democracy, Naupoto stressed that democracy extends beyond voting and legislative processes.

It involves human interaction, debate and compromise among people with differing beliefs and political affiliations.

He criticized the divisive “us versus them” mentality, which he argued still permeates parliamentary proceedings as detrimental to the multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious society that Parliament serves.