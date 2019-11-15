Home

MPs question SODELPA parliamentary funds

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 11, 2020 10:50 am
Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga

The Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga was summoned to meet with the party’s parliamentary caucus this morning.

FBC News understands this in regards to queries regarding funds for SODELPA parliamentary office allegedly being spent on other purposes.

At least one SODELPA MP has told FBC News the fund is believed to have been spent to pay staff salaries at the SODELPA office amongst other expenses.

Duituturaga says they did talk about the parliamentary funds as she also confirms presenting a financial report to the MP’s.

