Increased allocation for Parliament

[File Photo]

Fiji’s Parliament will have an additional four seats after the 2022 General Election.

The Government has increased Parliaments allocation by $1.5 million in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced that Parliament has been allocated $8.6 million in this financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the budget will cover the operational cost of political offices and the addition of four seats, bringing the total to 55 from the current number of 51 members.