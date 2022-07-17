Increased allocation for Parliament

[File Photo]
Fiji’s Parliament will have an additional four seats after the 2022 General Election.
The Government has increased Parliaments allocation by $1.5 million in the 2022-2023 National Budget.
Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced that Parliament has been allocated $8.6 million in this financial year.
Sayed-Khaiyum says the budget will cover the operational cost of political offices and the addition of four seats, bringing the total to 55 from the current number of 51 members.
