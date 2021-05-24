Formal end of a Parliamentary session on Monday

Next Monday marks the prorogation of the third session for the second term of Parliament, the formal end of a Parliamentary session.

The Parliament Secretariat in a statement says once Parliament is prorogued, Parliamentary business including sittings and Committee proceedings on Bills, motions and reports are suspended until the opening of a new session.

However, pursuant to the resolution of Parliament on Friday, 22nd October, the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights will continue to undertake its committee mandate pertaining to the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Bill 2021 so as to comply with the resolution of Parliament.

Parliament will stand prorogued from Monday, 25th October until the opening of the next session of Parliament which will be officiated by the new President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on Monday, 22 November at 10 am.

After the address by the President, the Parliament would adjourn and then reconvene on Monday, 29th November for the week-long sitting.

The State Opening of Parliament will only be attended by the Chief Justice and four other Justices of Appeal and Puisne Judges while maintaining COVID safe measures.