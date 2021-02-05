We are a sensible government: Usamate

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate has hit out at Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula saying it is fortunate that the FijiFirst party is governing the country at this point in time.

This comes as during debate in Parliament, Nawaikula questioned the government on how repairs to the Korosomo slip in Vanua Levu will take place.

“Where will the government get the money to pay for this reconstruction which I know will be a lot and it’s out of budget?”

Usamate says the FijiFirst government is a sensible and can figure things out.

“In government, we have a sense of responsibility. We look at the problem we look at the projects that we already have and we tell ourselves we set aside $5,000 for street lights but right maybe we can reduce the amount of money we put on street lights and put in on this road. A sensible government does that and that’s what this government does because this is a sensible government and thank god that we are in control of this country at this pointing time.”

Usamate says the Fiji Roads Authority is currently settling the land issues that surfaced from the area before they begin with the re-alignment works.