Fiji Revenue and Customs Bill 2021 to be debated tomorrow

Parliament has voted to debate the amendment of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Bill 2021 moved by the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tomorrow.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the change is to the date under section 43 of the act which is currently not correlating with the end of financial year that was changed in 2016 from August 1st to July 31st.

“And that particular provision where it says it needed to provide half a yearly report had not been amended. So it said half a yearly report by August, obviously that doesn’t make sense because the financial year begins in August.”

Opposition MPs in parliament say that more time is needed to debate on the mentioned bill.