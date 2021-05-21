Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|Families receive grocery packs|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Fiji Revenue and Customs Bill 2021 to be debated tomorrow

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 12:10 pm
The Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Parliament]

Parliament has voted to debate the amendment of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Bill 2021 moved by the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tomorrow.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the change is to the date under section 43 of the act which is currently not correlating with the end of financial year that was changed in 2016 from August 1st to July 31st.

“And that particular provision where it says it needed to provide half a yearly report had not been amended. So it said half a yearly report by August, obviously that doesn’t make sense because the financial year begins in August.”

Article continues after advertisement

Opposition MPs in parliament say that more time is needed to debate on the mentioned bill.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.