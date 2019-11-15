Budget reduction doesn’t mean reduced services: Kumar

The reduction in the allocation to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government does not mean that the services they provided will be reduced.

This was highlighted by Minister Premila Kumar while contributing to the budget debate in Parliament.

Kumar says the Municipal Councils’ budget was not designed for a pandemic and they are doing everything they can to adapt and make sure that Councils’ services continue to function as best as possible.

She also highlighted that Municipal Councils are short of the revenue they need to the tune of $18.4m adding that the Ministry of Local Government is already working on comprehensive reforms to bring the planning system into the 21st century.

“These reforms will create a simpler planning system and improve the capacity, capability and performance of Town and Country Planning to accelerate development. The review of the Town and Country Planning Act will be finalized. We will have a modern framework that guides Scheme Plans, Building, Subdivision, Rezoning and Forward Planning, giving greater certainty to current and future investment.”

The Housing Minister reiterated that the first homeowner grants will continue despite these challenging times adding that a total of 2,644 Fijian households have benefited from the initiative since its inception in 2014.

Kumar has called the 2020-2021 budget thoughtful, progressive and bold.