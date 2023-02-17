Apologize or not, “tuba”says PM

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this evening says if former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama apologizes or not he has to go out.

Addressing Parliament after the Privileges Committee tabled their report on Bainimarama, Rabuka says apologize or not “tuba” meaning out.

He adds if Bainimarama apologizes for his action then maybe his suspension period should be reduced.

The Privileges Committee has suggested that Bainimarama be suspended from parliament for three years.

This was after Bainimarama breached a standing order.

Bainimarama had said that President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has failed the Fijian people and will be remembered as the person who aided and abetted the most incompetent and divisive government.

Bainimarama made the comment on Monday in his response to the speech by the President in his opening address.

