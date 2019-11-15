Agriculture sector needs to be prioritized: Tabuya

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya says the government must stop seeing the Agriculture sector as a food only industry.

Tabuya says Agriculture should be seen as an industry that can drive other complementary industries.

Expressing her disappointment towards the Agriculture Minister, Tabuya says Fiji needs a paradigm shift from global to local.

“I call this the agricultural revolution ‘Let’s grow Fiji’ with the same patriotism, zeal and passion that we cheer our rugby team. Let’s revolutionize our patriotism, our zeal and passion to become a self-sustaining, self-reliant and self-determining people using the natural assets with which God has blessed us.”

Tabuya says it is time to grow Fiji, by focusing on the primary industry and the niche market.

“We are not capitalizing on our competitive advantage. Here we can become the highest quality player using our rapidly growing international reputation and pristine environment as our marketing strength. Fiji Water and Pure Fiji are great examples.”

The Opposition whip reiterated that agriculture remains an important part of our country for income generation and food security.