2020 Agriculture Census Data should be made available to everyone

National Federation Party Leader has asked the Agriculture Ministry to make the data collected through the 2020 Agriculture Census available to everyone.

Biman Prasad agreed with the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy in saying that the data collected is very important.

He says once the data is collected it should be available in a manner that is understandable, that is interpreted correctly.

“There should be others, scholars, researchers, tertiary institutions. They should be able to look at what they think of the data that has been collected and point out the various or various gaps in policy, in planning that needs to be undertaken as a result of that data”.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has revealed in parliament that towards the end of week one of the 2020 Agriculture census, 18,247 out of the targeted 71,153 households have been counted.

Reddy says the Census will ensure better planning adding that the Agriculture Ministry has embarked on a new journey where they will collect important data and make sharper and more targeted policies.

The plot tests for the 2020 Agriculture Census took place between the 4th to the 8th of November last year.

The 2020 Agriculture Census ends on the 29th of this month.