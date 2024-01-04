Parental support crucial for students academic progress

The Ministry of Education in Fiji is urging parents to play a more supportive role in helping their children make informed academic decisions.

While Fiji Year 8 Certificate Examination results are out today with only a 67 percent pass rate, all students will proceed to Year 9; however, it all depends on the students and parents to decide on the next move.

With the upcoming release of Year 12 and 13 results, Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is urging students to collaborate with their parents in making informed choices.

“For those of us who are really disheartened and want to come back and repeat, please have that conversation with your parents and with your heads of school. There should be an allocation if they have space that they will allow for you to re-enroll as a repeater.”

Kuruleca also advises considering alternative options such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs if the academic results do not meet expectations.