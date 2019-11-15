Paraquat and insecticide imidacloprid banned

The use of paraquat and insecticide imidacloprid has been banned from the first of this month.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, there will be no importation, use or sale of this product.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy reveals that Paraquat was the second most commonly used means of suicide.

Dr. Reddy says through research, they found that insecticide imidacloprid contributes to the reduction of the colony of bees.

He adds instead, farmers can use alternative chemicals that are already in the market.