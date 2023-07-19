PALM workers excel as certified firefighters

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Nine Fijian Pacific Australia Labour Mobility workers have earned their General Firefighter course certificates and are now esteemed volunteer members of the Swan Hill, Victoria Country Fire Authority.

Employment Minister Agni-Deo Singh has commended these workers for their dedication and urged them to continue giving back to their community.

He says this is the first time PALM workers have obtained certification as firefighters.

These workers left Fiji in July last year to seek employment opportunities with Whales Regional Workforce.



Singh adds they have not only contributed to their new community but also embraced the chance to learn and grow personally.

Singh expressed his delight towards the workers, who have set a high standard for their fellow Fijian compatriots working in Australia.

The employer, WRW, sponsored the training of these Fijian workers, viewing it as an integral part of their ongoing dedication to community involvement and empowerment of PALM workers.