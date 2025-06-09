PALM and RSE intake kicks off Friday

[File Photo]

Registrations for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme will open this Friday.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations confirmed the nationwide registration will be conducted through the National Employment Centre and guided by employer requirements and program standards.

Permanent Secretary Maritino Nemani said eligibility was restricted to unemployed Fijian citizens aged 21 to 45 with no source of income. He warned those already employed not to resign, stressing that registration does not guarantee selection.

Article continues after advertisement

Nemani outlined priority sectors for this round, including aged care, certified halal meat works, drivers and approved employer referrals.

He said aged care was capped at 300 qualified certificate holders, drivers must hold valid licenses with at least three years’ experience and halal workers will be selected under limited quotas.

Applicants are required to submit original or certified documents such as their birth certificate, passport, CV, academic certificates, and two character references. All documents must be verified by a Justice of the Peace, Provincial Administrator or Commissioner of Oaths.

Nemani states once sector targets are met, registrations will close. He warned that anyone providing false information would be banned from future participation.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the recruitment process and urged applicants to check eligibility before registering.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.