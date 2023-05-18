PAFCO appoints new board members

Pacific Fishing Company Private Limited new board members

A new direction has been set by the new board of Pacific Fishing Company Limited.

The new board appointment came into effect on April 17th.

Chair, Mahmood Khan says they have seven new members on the board and is impressed with the skills they bring to the table.

He says they now have proper committees and sub-committees to work with.

Khan says skill shortage is a challenge and the board will work towards addressing this.

“One of the other thing that we face is shortage, not so much shortage of but the migration of skilled staff from Levuka to mainland and that’s something we hope to actually arrest once the board is fully functional.”

The new board members include Epeli Maisema, Carol Watkins, Brij Lal, Maciu Lagibalavu, Lydia Lazel, Mike Terry, and David Robertson.