Pacific Specialist Healthcare announces new initiative

[Source: Supplied]

Patients in need of immediate medical attention who are facing financial constraints will still have access to high standard health care, thanks to an initiative by the Pacific Specialist Healthcare hospital.

Founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar said they have made provisions to assist patients facing financial difficulties, irrespective of how complex and expensive the treatment or surgery would be.

“Our first priority is to save lives and money is a secondary matter,” Kumar said.

“While we are already offering the cheapest fee of $11.50 for general practitioner consultations that is available 24/7, treatments and procedures that will have higher charges depending on the sickness and work involved will also be accommodated with friendly payment options.”

Mr Kumar said while none of the private hospitals in Fiji and the Pacific Rim have ever come up with such a patient-centered initiative, he was proud to be the first to do so.

“As we continue to extend our reach and services to incorporate the entire Pacific Island countries, we are also mindful that many patients lose their precious lives by not receiving immediate assistance due to financial reasons.

“Our ultimate goal is to make complex treatments and open-heart surgeries free of charge for those patients who deserve it and this is not just for Fiji but the entire Pacific Island countries.

“That is why we are working towards establishing a PSH Foundation which will have influential board members from each of the Pacific Island countries so that our services could be extended to the greater Pacific community.”

Kumar said PSH will continue to be a trendsetter in the medical field not just for Fiji but the Pacific and work towards achieving a healthier Pacific community.

“Lots of exciting things are planned for 2025 and we are looking at forming strategic alliances with various stakeholders and government agencies to take specialist healthcare to the masses and people at grassroots level.”