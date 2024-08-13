Pacific Recyclers Alliance highlights key achievements

[Photo: Supplied]

The newly formed Pacific Recyclers Alliance has announced key outcomes from the 4th Clean Pacific roundtable organised by SPREP in Tuvalu.

Significant progress for grassroots recycling efforts and the empowerment of Collection Pillars of Recycling was made during this roundtable.

PRF Founder and Alliance secretary, Amitesh Deo says the outcomes include the recognition of the establishment of the Pacific Recyclers Alliance, uniting the six existing National Recyclers Associations to harmonise waste management and pollution control efforts across the Pacific.

It also includes support for the vital role that the Collection Pillars of Recycling play in member states.

The roundtable also encouraged Pacific Island Countries and Territories to develop Associations and expand membership and representation within the Alliance.

Deo this recognition validates the hard work and dedication of these communities, who are essential to the region’s recycling and waste management efforts.