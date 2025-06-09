Pacific Recyclers Alliance gains legal status

[Photo Credit: PRF/ Facebook]

Grassroots recycling organisations across the Pacific now have a unified voice after the Pacific Recyclers Alliance was officially registered as a legal entity in Fiji.

The move marks a historic step in advocating for recognition, support and fair treatment of recyclers in the region.

PRA President Amitesh Deo, who also founded the Pacific Recycling Foundation, said the legal registration was a powerful leap forward for grassroots recyclers.

He explained that many organisations and individuals had worked in isolation for decades, facing neglect and a lack of recognition.

He added that the registration ensures their voices are now heard and legitimised.

The Alliance, which unites groups from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, will use its new status to strengthen advocacy, mobilise partnerships with governments, development agencies, private sector actors and academia and secure equitable treatment for grassroots recyclers.

Deo stressed the urgent need for climate-related finance and targeted investment to support recyclers, who operate on the frontline of waste management and climate action.

He noted that partnerships are already underway with the University of New South Wales and the ANZPAC Plastics Pact.

The PRA Board of Trustees brings together experts in health, law, academia, and industry, including Dr. Devina Nand, Patricia Parkinson, Dr. Yoko Kanemasu, and Leigh Howard.

The Alliance aims to transform recycling from an informal struggle into a recognised, strategic sector that contributes to the circular economy of the Pacific.

