Pacific leaders supports EU’s agreement

The recent endorsement of the Samoa agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACP) member states marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while addressing the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum says the Pacific nations welcome the EU’s commitment to fostering free and fair trade, sustainable supply chains, and digital innovation

Rabuka says this collaborative approach aims to promote geostrategic cooperation to achieve common goals.

Rabuka says Pacific leaders express optimism that this collaboration will contribute to regional development, emphasizing the importance of working together to overcome shared challenges.

Recognizing the collective need to address global challenges, Pacific nations also express their support for the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and Global Gateway initiative.