Pacific investigators sharpen skills in Nadi

[ Source: MSAF / Facebook ]

Ensuring thorough and effective investigations into marine accidents remains a challenge for many Pacific countries due to limited technical expertise and resources.

With vast ocean territories and heavy reliance on maritime transport, the region faces unique safety risks that demand urgent attention.

Recognizing these challenges, representatives from the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji joined counterparts from 12 other Pacific countries in a specialized International Maritime Organization (IMO) training course in Nadi.

The week-long program aimed to equip participants with the skills needed to conduct marine casualty investigations in line with international standards.

Under IMO regulations, flag States must investigate serious maritime incidents involving their vessels and report findings to the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS).

These investigations help identify regulatory gaps, improve safety measures, and protect both human lives and the marine environment.

For the first time in the Pacific, the IMO, in partnership with the government, the Pacific Community (SPC), the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, and Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, organized this technical training.

The 26 participants explored key aspects of marine casualty investigations, including the role of investigators, risk assessments, human factors, and compliance with international safety standards.

The goal is to strengthen regional capacity in accident reporting and response, ensuring safer maritime operations across the Pacific.

