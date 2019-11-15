PAC reveals Sigatoka Town Council plagued by financial losses

Financial losses continue to plague the Sigatoka Town Council.

The Public Accounts Committee was in Sigatoka today to review the Council’s consolidated audited accounts from 2014 to 2017.

PAC Chair Alvick Maharaj says the council executives highlighted that they continue to record a deficit with revenue sources limited among a number of challenges.

Maharaj says the deliberations also highlighted the need to upgrade the council’s financial management system.

“One thing that we did emphasize and the SA’s here in the Sigatoka Town Council have actually advised that now they’re looking at OMRS system so that they can actually bring incapable people rather than bringing in incapable people and trying to train them. So that’s one of them. The other issue is manual entry so most of the council along with the help of the Ministry, they are trying to go on to digital platforms.”

He adds the committee also revealed that there is an urgent need to review fees.

“One of the major factors was that most of the rates and fees they haven’t been actually looked or reviewed for a couple of decades now so they are mostly archive when it comes to rates that are actually offered to the ratepayers.”

Maharaj says working with the council’s newly appointed Special Administrators, there are plans for Sigatoka to increase its parking spaces within the town boundaries.

The measure is aimed at not only boosting revenue but also curbing the traffic congestion concerns in the municipality.