Overloaded wastewater systems threaten urban health

Fiji’s wastewater treatment systems are struggling to keep up with demand, with the Water Authority of Fiji’s 11 treatment plants operating well beyond capacity.

Acting Chief Health Inspector Dr. Luke Vonotabua highlighted the issue during the World Toilet Day commemoration today and stated that pond treatment facilities are overloaded and mechanical systems are failing.

He stressed that urbanization has led to the formation of large informal settlements without adequate sewage treatment.

He says efforts are underway to address these challenges, with Fiji aiming to provide proper wastewater treatment for all by 2030.

“We all know that sewage, wastewater, and black water contain all sorts of bacteria, germs, and microorganisms that, when we are exposed to them, especially the vulnerable population, the children, the sick, and the elderly, can affect our health.”

The goal, however, depends heavily on partnerships and innovative solutions. Initiatives like the Revitalizing Informal Settlements and Their Environments (RISE) project are playing a crucial role, utilizing research-driven, nature-based approaches to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene systems for communities outside the main sewer network.

At Vunibua settlement in Nasinu, the RISE project has connected 17 of 47 households to a decentralized wastewater treatment system.

RICE Country Manager Isoa Vakarewa explained that these homes were prioritized due to severe contamination from makeshift septic tanks made from items like 44-gallon drums and old fridges.

The new system uses pressure sewers with macerators to pump waste into a communal septic tank, where it is treated through wetlands that mimic natural processes.

Vakarewa says this chemical-free, environmentally friendly solution reduces health risks and environmental contamination.

“So we’ve been fortunate in that regard. So in particular for the community of Vunibua, we have connected 17 of the 47 houses to the system. You might ask why only 17? So we did a site assessment of the situation of septic tanks across the 47 houses, and we found the 17 didn’t have proper septic tanks, and they were the ones that were contributing the most contamination in the community.”

Vakarewa says that educating residents on proper toilet use has been crucial, with efforts focusing on preventing system blockages and promoting sanitation awareness.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. The $400,000 investment for Vunibua highlights the high cost of such systems, though Vakarewa said they are more affordable than traditional sewer infrastructure.

Plans are in place to connect the remaining homes to nearby Water Authority of Fiji pump stations.

The project’s long-term goal is to demonstrate the scalability of decentralized wastewater treatment systems as a complement to Fiji’s main sewer infrastructure.