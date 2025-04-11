Over 60 teachers receive delayed pay

The delayed salary payments for over 60 teachers have now been processed, according to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro confirmed that some teachers have already received their pay this week due to a payment cut-off, while others are expected to receive theirs next week.

He reassured the public that he is actively seeking updates from both the finance and human resources departments to address the ongoing payment delays.

“Today, I have been assured that most of those appointments, I think it’s a little bit over 60, have been processed for payment. Some have already received their pay this week because of the cutoff.”

The minister expressed optimism that the payment process will continue without hindrance while acknowledging contributing factors to the delay.

Radrodro attributed the delays to internal issues, mainly due to incomplete documentation.

He said that the process for new teachers can be time-consuming because documents such as FNPF, tax details, and signed contracts need to be processed.

He further added that any missing documents or incorrect information leads to setbacks in the early stages.

“It’s not entirely the fault of the Ministry of Education. Every new employee needs to understand the importance of providing the correct documentation, including the right bank account number and signed documents from the teacher and head teacher.”

Radrodro says that systematic improvements are expected to be implemented to streamline the induction process for teachers.

This aims to ensure teachers submit timely and accurate documentation moving forward, reducing future delays.

