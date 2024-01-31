Over 5,300 Fijians reap benefits from Jobs for Nature Initiative

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Over 5,300 Fijians have benefited from the Jobs for Nature initiative, a collaborative effort between the government and the World Bank.

Launched in 2022, this initiative stands as the sole green, community-based public works program in the Pacific region.

World Bank’s Executive Director, Wempi Saputra, recently attended the successful completion of the Jobs for Nature 2.0 project held at Qarasarau Village in Serua.

He expressed gratitude for the impactful work carried out by the Women’s Club.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Qarasarau project, implemented with the collaboration of various government ministries, brought direct benefits to the community.

Initiatives included planting native and fruit trees, FNPF deductions, establishing bank accounts, and creating employment opportunities.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, also attended the function and highlighted the significant financial support provided by the World Bank, totaling around $18 million.

Immanuel expressed his appreciation for the project’s inclusivity, reaching registered groups, organizations, youth, and women in both rural and urban settings.

These projects aim to offer short-term employment and skills training, with a goal to reach 10,000 people by July next year.