Over $500k spent for establishing evacuation centres

The government since 2014 has spent over $500, 000 for setting up and refurbishing over 10 evacuation centres across the country.

Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says the demand to temporarily occupy evacuation centres have increased due to the recurring natural disasters in the recent years.

He says the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold left a scar in most parts of Fiji particularly the Western, Southern, Central and Eastern Divisions.

The government swift response has enabled the effective delivery of disaster response activities in these affected areas.

“The National and Divisional Coordination focused on the provision of lifesaving assistance and the restoration of essential services including the repair of community infrastructure destroyed or damaged by the cyclone such as roads, airstrips, market places, electricity, water supply and so on”.

Over 6, 100 evacuees were being sheltered in around 204 evacuation centres across the four divisions.