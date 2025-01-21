Over $500,000 earned from pine logging

[Source: Supplied]

The people of Vanua o Waikatakata have earned more than $500,000 from a logging operation in Muani village, Kadavu.

During the cheque handover, Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu commended the dedication of the community for their role in making the three-way partnership between the government, Fiji Pine Limited, and the local people a success.

The Muani logging project covered 83 hectares, resulting in 9,375 tonnes of timber.

Five barge loads of the timber were shipped to Fiji Pine Limited’s processing facility in Lautoka, generating significant economic benefits to the region.

Bainivalu emphasised the importance of careful planning and execution in such projects.

She said they are committed to developing maritime islands, in line with national forestry strategic goals.