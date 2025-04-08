Over 50 Lau schools to receive supplies

More than 50 schools in Lau province will benefit from school supplies provided by the Lau Education Charitable Trust Board.

Packed in a 4-foot container, the supplies were shipped all the way from Australia and include equipment, stationery, solar power units, clothing, medical supplies, and more.

This is the third shipment sent to the province, which will be equally distributed among 46 primary schools, five secondary schools, and a tertiary vocational education center.

Board Member Adi Davila Toganivuli highlighted the significance of bridging the education gap on the island by providing necessary equipment and support to students.

She says the initiative aims to ensure equitable access to education for all children in the region, enabling them to transition smoothly to higher levels of education.

Toganivuli also says that the majority of the supplies were generously donated by the Lau community residing in various parts of Australia, particularly Brisbane.

