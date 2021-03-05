Over $234m paid under COVID-19 relief assistance

The Fiji National Provident Fund has so far paid out $234. 8 million under the COVID-19 Relief Assistance program.

These payments have been done to members in phase two, three and four.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says of this $109.8m was topped up by the government while $125m was paid out from the member’s accounts.

Vodonaivalu says phase two round four is the continuity for members who are still on leave without pay due to the impact of COVID-19 or unemployed from October 2019.

He adds the final payment for phase two round four will be dispersed next Tuesday.

He also highlighted the extension of the relief phases.

“Following governments confirmation, the COVID-19 withdrawal relief for phase two and three has been extended to June. Phase three and four will open next week on the 15th of March 2021.”

The Acting Chief Executive says 19,229 members were still assisted with $11.7m paid out of which $5.8 was topped up by the government.

The fund has also announced a new phase of COVID-19 relief assistance for its voluntary members