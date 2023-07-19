Outsource Fiji embarks on developing locals

Outsource Fiji is going all out to develop a diverse talent pool of current and prospective employees in the business process outsourcing sector.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says with the sector constantly expanding, there is a need to develop formal education and training.

Janif says the two contact centre operation courses available at Fiji National University and the recently launched Learning Planet online program will help BPO members acquire a highly skilled and competitive workforce.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we are trying to do is have a database and if our BPOs are recruiting, they can just pull people from the database. Yes we are creating this pathway but we also want to link them to potential employers in the future as well.”

Janif says the Learning Planet program, which was launched yesterday offers a comprehensive training resource library with various online modules tailor made to meet the needs of agents employed in the industry.