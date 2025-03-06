Outrage over contaminated flour

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern warning about the recurring issue of weevils, maggots, and spoilage in a popular flour brand, calling it an unacceptable breach of food safety standards.

It says despite previous complaints, this issue persists, raising serious concerns about the quality control measures of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this problem is particularly alarming as it poses a direct risk to public health, especially for consumers in rural areas who may not have access to refunds or replacements.

She says the Council strongly condemned the situation, stressing that flour, a basic food staple must always be safe for consumption.

The Consumer Council demands immediate action from manufacturers to improve packaging and ensure the product is free from contamination.

She says retailers must also enforce stricter storage protocols, and regulatory bodies must conduct thorough inspections.

Shandil says the integrity of food products cannot be compromised, and all parties in the supply chain must be held fully accountable.

