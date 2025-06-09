Outdated health laws under review

file photo

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is reviewing several outdated health laws to ensure they are relevant to today’s public health needs.

With Cabinet’s approval, the Ministry has started a comprehensive review of key legislation, including the Public Health Act of 1935, which is being assessed to better respond to current health challenges.

Other laws under review include the Nursing Act, the Burial and Cremation Act of 1911, the Quarantine Act of 1965, and the Radiation Health Act of 2009.

The review began last week at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, continued at the Labasa Divisional Hospital this week, and will move to the Western Division on Thursday.

The Ministry says this review is aimed at aligning legislation with modern health demands and improving public health services across the country.

Once the internal review is complete, consultations will be held with Government stakeholders, local stakeholders, international partners, and the general public.

