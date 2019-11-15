Our troops are safe: RFMF Commander

Our troops in Iraq are safe and well.

This was confirmed by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto following the missile attack by Iranians at two Iraqi military bases, Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province and a base in Erbil hosting US troops.

Commander Naupoto says according to the RFMF Commanding Officer in Iraq, Lieutenant Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau, all RFMF personnel currently on peacekeeping duties under the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq are continuing their daily operations.

“The time it was heightened, they had a heightened security alert in their area of operations, is when the protests were being held in front of the US embassy in Baghdad but now that it is over, they are now operating according to their normal daily operations and they are all well and safe. The missile attack that has been highlighted in the news, those bases are quite far off from where our troops are in Iraq. And I’m sure that our troops are also in touch with their families to convey to them their safety given that they have good connections through the internet from Iraq to here in Fiji.”

Commander Naupoto says nearly half of the troops will soon be returning home in the next two months.

The RFMF currently has 168 personnel currently serving under the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq.