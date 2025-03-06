Opposition rejects us, calls us ‘Snakes’ says Kirpal

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji ]

Independent Member of Parliament Sanjay Kirpal claimed in parliament this morning he and three others have been labeled as “Snakes” and have been told they are not welcome in the Opposition Chamber.

Kirpal, Shalen Kumar, Sachida Nand, and Rinesh Sharma yesterday supported the move to table a bill to amend the 2013 Constitution by voting for the suspension of the standing orders.

He says after voting in favor of the suspension of the standing order, a fellow MP from the opposition told them they are snakes.

“It is very sad, Mr. Speaker, that honorable members of Parliament cannot differentiate between the suspension of the standing order motion and the voting of the bill. The former AG voted to suspend the standing order so many times in this same August House, and the opposition objected, yelling, but none of the former ministers present here objected, so what happens to them now?”

Kirpal also claimed that MP Semi Koroilavesau told him that he has no place in the Chamber.

He then told the Speaker he will make a formal complaint tomorrow regarding what transpired.

He alleges that there has been a breach of standing order or practice of parliament.

Speaker Filimone Jitiko says he will await the written complaints before making a ruling.

